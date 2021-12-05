Habitat VIN auctioning off ‘Countryside Shed’ to support Courteney, Campbell River builds

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is giving one lucky bidder the opportunity to purchase the perfect Christmas present and help families in our community at the same time.

They are auctioning off a custom shed that was built by volunteers and used for Habitat VIN’s floats in the Downtown Courtenay Christmas Parade and the Campbell River BIA Big Truck Parade. Rather than storing or deconstructing the structure after parades, they realized it could be used to raise money for their upcoming affordable housing projects.

“We were storing the shed at the Campbell River ReStore, and had lots of interest in it from customers. We realized it was the perfect opportunity to raise some funds and some Christmas cheer at the same time,” said Alison Liebel, community engagement manager for Habitat VIN.

The shed has been moved to the Courtenay ReStore, where it can be viewed by potential bidders. The auction will run from Dec. 6-15, giving the winner time to arrange delivery in time for Christmas. Delivery will be at the buyer’s expense and is estimated between $250 and $500 for deliver,y depending on location. The starting bid is set at $500. Habitat VIN and the ReStores will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, so the shed must either be picked up by the 23rd, or arrangements to pick it up in early January must be made before the closure.

This cottage-style shed could be used as a studio, home office, playhouse, garden shed, or just a quiet space in your yard all to yourself. The structure’s measurements are 101” (l) x 74” (w) x 116” (h), with an entrance deck measuring 34” x 79.”

Funds raised will support Habitat VIN’s upcoming affordable housing developments: a 20-home project on 461 Hilchey Road in Campbell River and a 12-home project on 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay.

Your Island Mortgage Team sponsored Habitat VIN’s parade float, which provided the funding for this shed. Several other Habitat supporters stepped up to donate materials, including Central Builders, Signature West Flooring, Sherwin Williams, Jim Zsiros, and Industrial Plastics.

If you don’t have the space for a shed, but still want to support Habitat VIN, they are also in the midst of a Matching Donation Challenge. Sponsors Christoph Real Estate Group, Robbins and Company, and Fresh Coast Investments are matching donations up to $12,000 until the end of the year. Donations can be made at habitatdonate.com.

For full details on the shed auction and to place your bid, visit charityauction.bid/habitatshed.

Campbell RiverComox Valleyfundraiser