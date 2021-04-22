Alison Liebel says she has landed her dream job as Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Community Engagement Manager, making a difference in her community and celebrating the work of volunteers every day. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Alison Liebel says she has landed her dream job as Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Community Engagement Manager, making a difference in her community and celebrating the work of volunteers every day. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Habitat for Humanity volunteers making huge housing difference in Campbell River

…and it’s not all about swinging hammers, either.

When Alison Liebel first got back to her hometown of Campbell River about five years ago, she knew the goal was to get into a career with a non-profit making a difference in the community.

She left a corporate job to return to where she wanted to live, and decided, as it were, “if you’re going to spend that much time at work, it should be something that makes you feel good,” she says. “For me, that’s community involvement.”

She jumped around a bit from part-time paid position to contract position, but as she was doing that, she also signed up to help at the Habitat for Humanity build site on Hilchey Road to help out. She then added some work at the organization’s Re-Store to her weeks, and before she knew it, she landed an “almost-full-time” job as the organization’s community engagement manager.

“I do volunteer recruitment, support and recognition and I couldn’t be happier about it,” Liebel says.

Unfortunately, the world was then turned upside down by a global pandemic, which complicated things.

“A lot of my role for the past year has been communicating with our volunteers to try to understand their comfort level with the ever-changing expectations and guidelines and information that’s out there,” she says. “The vast majority of the non-profit labour out there is retired people, and a good chunk of that is seniors, who are obviously very vulnerable to COVID.”

But while many non-profits have been struggling with having enough volunteers to do what needs doing due to covid, Habitat is almost struggling with the opposite.

“For us it’s been more about the restrictions and guidelines themselves,” Liebel says. “At the build site, for example, we’re just at the tail end of finishing the details, so it’s all inside work now. We’ve had to drastically reduce the number of volunteers on the build site. We can’t wait to get to landscaping when we can get people back outside and get more people back at the site helping out in a safe way.”

They do also expect to be able to be back at full capacity once work gets started at the new housing complex, located right next door to the current build site on Hilchey.

But Liebel also wants to remind people that while seeing homes going up is the most obvious part of what the organization does, it can’t be done without what’s happening in the background: The ReStore.

“When people think of Habitat they think of swinging hammers, but our ReStore is how we keep things going,” she says. “It’s the engine that keeps us driving, and volunteers at the ReStore are an integral part of us doing what we do.”

And there’s an added perk to putting in some time helping out at the ReStore, as well.

“Once you’ve put in 40 hours of volunteer work with us – which doesn’t take long at all – you get a discount card for 25 per cent off anything in the store,” Liebel says.

You can sign up to become a volunteer with Habitat by visiting www.habitatnorthisland.com and looking for the “Volunteer” button.

“This has certainly been a challenging year, but it’s also really demonstrated how dedicated people are in this community,” Liebel says. “It’s entirely humbling when you’re with an organization like this and see how committed people are to what you’re doing.”

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity reopening ReStore and build site

RELATED: Habitat looks to start third build site on Hilchey Road


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverVolunteer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food Bank volunteers keep Campbell River fed

Just Posted

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
John Dillon Brown set off to conclude an out-of-court settlement the day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. Younger Canadians in several provinces are now able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine appointments fill up fast on Vancouver Island

More pharmacies expected to be added as supply increases

Mowi Canada West's Sheep Pass salmon farm was the company's last of all its B.C. production sites to receive certification from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. The BC Salmon Farmers Association says activists' claims that salmon farms contribute to declines in wild stocks are based on outdated information that does not account for current practices. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Campbell River Chamber of Commerce hosts BC Salmon Farmers director for Q&A

Meeting to be held via Zoom on April 22 at noon

Ian Baikie is one of the forces behind the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Food security a basic necessity

To Ian Baikie, helping solve Campbell River’s food insecurity problem is about… Continue reading

Alison Liebel says she has landed her dream job as Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Community Engagement Manager, making a difference in her community and celebrating the work of volunteers every day. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Habitat for Humanity volunteers making huge housing difference in Campbell River

…and it’s not all about swinging hammers, either.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was injured while pouring gunpowder on a backyard fire in Harewood on Wednesday, April 21. (File photo)
Nanaimo man hospitalized after pouring gunpowder onto backyard fire

RCMP, investigating explosion in Harewood, also came across an alcohol still on the property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

B.C. Ferries’ sixth Island-class vessel launches at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. The ship is the second of two that will service the Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route starting in 2022. (Photo submitted)
Second hybrid ferry for Nanaimo-Gabriola route launched overseas

Island-class vessel will enter service in 2022

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Most Read