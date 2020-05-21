Habitat for Humanity reopening Campbell River ReStore and build site

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is reopening their ReStores and commencing activity on their 477 Hilchey Road construction site. Photo by Karen McKinnon

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is reopening its ReStores and commencing activity on their 477 Hilchey Rd. construction site.

Their operations won’t go entirely back to normal, though.

The Campbell River ReStore will reopen on May 26, with reduced hours and enhanced safety protocols in place. They will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Habitat’s 477 Hilchey Road construction site has reopened to several paid construction staff. They hope to bring back some core volunteers in the near future, but their top priority is safety and maintaining physical distancing protocols on site. Earlier in the year, Habitat completed two homes in Campbell River. Their next goal is to complete a triplex by the end of the year for three families who are waiting to move in. If all goes as planned, this will bring the 11-unit Hilchey project to completion.

Habitat ReStores are home improvement stores and resale centres that sell donated, new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

Habitat uses funds raised by its ReStores to help build more homes in partnership with low-income families.

“This crisis has highlighted the importance of safe and affordable housing,” said Gail Burr, the ReStore’s general manager. “The reopening of our ReStore marks the latest step in our efforts to support local families through affordable homeownership in Campbell River.”

Habitat ReStores rely on the donations of new and used household items, building supplies and furniture to help Habitat create homeownership opportunities. For now, ReStore donations will be accepted by appointment only on Fridays and Saturdays, starting on Friday, May 29. Donors can make an appointment by calling (250) 830-1493.

“We also respect that some people don’t feel comfortable shopping in physical stores, even with the precautions we will be taking,” Burr said. “Our online store (www.habitatrestorevin.com) will stay up so those shoppers can still support Habitat from their home.”

Habitat’s Comox Valley ReStore will reopen on Tuesday, June 2nd and begin accepting donations on Friday, June 5th. Their 1330 Lake Trail Road build site in Courtenay will commence in June.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North and their reopening plan, visit habitatnorthisland.com.

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners with ‘virtual key ceremony’

RELATED: Habitat ReStores in Courtenay and Campbell River move online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHousing