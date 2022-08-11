Habitat for Humanity partners with Peninsula Co-op for a monthly donor drive

Shelly and Mateo, one of twelve families who will move into Habitat’s affordable housing development at 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay, hold shovels at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony. Photo Credit: John Bonner

By Cady Corman

Special to Black Press

As the world contends with year three of the pandemic, rising inflation, and economic volatility, access to stable and affordable housing continues to play a critical role in the lives of families across Canada. Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is working to make decent and affordable housing a reality for more local families while contending with challenges of their own.

“The last three years have been unpredictable, from a global pandemic to an unprecedented rise in the cost of construction,” said Jeff West, Habitat VIN’s executive director. “Throughout that time we’ve had a steady group of supporters who we call ‘Hope Builders.’ These donors make a recurring contribution every month, anywhere from $5 to $100, which provides Habitat with a consistent and reliable source of support that keeps us building.”

On Aug. 15, Habitat VIN kicked off a monthly donation drive. All new monthly donors who sign up before Oct. 15 will have their first three contributions matched dollar for dollar by Peninsula Co-op, up to a total of $4,000.

“As a Co-op, giving back to our community is a core value in how we operate every day. Habitat for Humanity shares the importance of supporting our community and offering a helping hand,” said Lindsay Gaudette, director of marketing and community relations for Peninsula Co-op. “We hope others will join us and collectively match our donation.”

Monthly donors can choose to support Habitat’s work in either Campbell River or the Comox Valley. In July, Habitat began work on a 12-unit affordable housing project on 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay. In Campbell River, they are refurbishing a previous Habitat home to serve a new Habitat family and preparing for a future project on 461 Hilchey Road.

All monthly donations to Habitat VIN are processed through CanadaHelps, a secure online donation platform, and can be paid through a credit card or PayPal. Monthly donors will automatically receive a tax receipt for their contributions at the beginning of the new year.

To become a “Habitat Hope Builder” and to have your first three contributions matched by Peninsula Co-op, visit www.habitatnorthisland.com/monthly before Oct 15.

Cady Corman is the director of communications and fundraising at Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

