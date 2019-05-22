Habitat for Humanity launches Women Build 2019 in Campbell River

Ten female business owners from Campbell River, who call themselves the “Boss Babe Builders,” will be working on the 477 Hilchey Road construction site alongside MP Rachel Blaney on Sunday.

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is encouraging women in Campbell River to swing hammers to help local families build brighter futures.

Their Women Build initiative will engage women to fundraise and volunteer in support of Habitat VIN’s affordable housing project on 477 Hilchey Road in Campbell River.

Participants can create or join a team of up to 10 people, or fundraise and volunteer as an individual. They can then start fundraising by sharing their Women Build page with family and friends, or by holding their own fundraising events.

The first group to sign up was a team of 10 female business owners from Campbell River, who call themselves the “Boss Babe Builders.”

“It’s important for women to support each other. Women Build brings women in the local business community together, while enabling us to do something good for our community,” said Kat Gellerman, owner of Your Island Kitchen Depot and team captain of Boss Babe Builders. “I want to participate in order to support other women, and families, who are trying to get ahead. I encourage other women in our community to do the same.”

Women Build empowers women to get involved in construction, which has traditionally been a male-dominated trade. While participants are welcome to schedule themselves for any open volunteer shift, there will be several dedicated Women Build days on the construction site. Participants will also receive a commemorative Women Build 2019 t-shirt.

“No prior experience is needed to volunteer,” said Alison Liebel, this year’s Women Build coordinator. “Instruction, supervision, and safety equipment, as well as lunch and coffee, are all provided for your build day.”

Habitat VIN’s current Campbell River project on 477 Hilchey Road has provided homes for a total of four families so far. This year, an additional four families will move in, and the remaining three homes will be completed by the end of 2020. They are also working on a 10-unit project on 1330 Lake Trail Road in Courtenay.

Funds raised from Women Build sponsors, individual donors, and from a Wrap Party that will be held in October will go directly towards buying building materials and skilled trades labour for completing Habitat VIN’s current build projects.

To register for Women Build, or to make a donation, visit www.habitatnorthisland.com/womenbuild. If you have questions or are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alison Liebel at womenbuild@habitatnorthisland.com or (778) 829-8425.

About Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build

Local Habitats across Canada participate in Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build as a way to bring women together in a shared mission to help families in need of a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat’s Women Build empowers women to take action against the housing crisis. It involves women building, investing and advocating for a world where everyone has a decent place to live. By bringing women together, from all walks of life, we promote spirit, empowerment, solidarity, fun, learning and pride, all while working alongside future Habitat homeowners to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

About Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

Founded in 2004, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. Habitat VIN’s head office is located in the Comox Valley, serving Bowser to Port Hardy. They operate two ReStores, one in Campbell River and one in Courtenay. In total, they have built 24 affordable homes on the North Island. Their current multi-phase, multi-unit projects on 477 Hilchey Road in Campbell River and 1330 Lake Trail Road in Courtenay will house a total of 21 families by the end of 2020. For more information, please visit www.habitatnorthisland.com.

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North recognized nationally for Epic Engagement

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity flings open the doors for a behind the scenes look

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity, Poseidon win twice at Campbell River business awards