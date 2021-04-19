Habitat for Humanity launches Upcycle Challenge

Habitat for Humanity is launching an interesting and creative challenge to get us all thinking about this world we live in and how we can help it.

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores are celebrating Earth Day 2021 with a contest that encourages reusing pieces that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill. They are calling all do-it-yourself enthusiasts and novices to make a difference with the ReStore Upcycle Challenge.

The Campbell River and Comox Valley ReStores are Habitat VIN’s social enterprise that helps families in need of a safe and affordable place to call home, and helps the community divert thousands of tonnes of waste from the landfill each year. They are spreading the word that shoppers can find an abundance of treasures at the ReStores, whether they need something to use today or an item they can upcycle into something new to use tomorrow.

“Our ReStores get a lot of donations of brand new, modern furniture and housewares, but often the more outdated donations are overlooked,” says Tom Beshr, Habitat VIN’s director of retail operations. “We want to show that with a little creativity or a fresh coat of paint these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures.”

Entries do not have to be brand new; as long as it was created within the last five years, using materials from either the Campbell River or Comox Valley ReStore, it qualifies. They are also accepting photos of home renovation projects using ReStore materials.

The ReStore Upcycle Challenge opens for entries on April 22, Earth Day, and will run until May 20.

There are two ways to win. One winner will be selected by random draw from everyone who meets the contest criteria. Entrants who donate their upcycling project to one of the ReStores will receive an additional entry.

The contest will also have a People’s Choice Award. All qualified entries will be posted on Habitat’s website for the public to vote on their favourite from May 21 to 29. Both winners, who will receive a $100 ReStore gift card each, will be announced on Monday, May 31.

To learn more about this contest and to submit your entry, visit habitatnorthisland.com/restore/upcycle-challenge

