Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is launching it’s Upcycle Challenge this week. Image provided

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is launching it’s Upcycle Challenge this week. Image provided

Habitat for Humanity launches Upcycle Challenge

‘With a little creativity … these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures’

Habitat for Humanity is launching an interesting and creative challenge to get us all thinking about this world we live in and how we can help it.

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores are celebrating Earth Day 2021 with a contest that encourages reusing pieces that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill. They are calling all do-it-yourself enthusiasts and novices to make a difference with the ReStore Upcycle Challenge.

The Campbell River and Comox Valley ReStores are Habitat VIN’s social enterprise that helps families in need of a safe and affordable place to call home, and helps the community divert thousands of tonnes of waste from the landfill each year. They are spreading the word that shoppers can find an abundance of treasures at the ReStores, whether they need something to use today or an item they can upcycle into something new to use tomorrow.

“Our ReStores get a lot of donations of brand new, modern furniture and housewares, but often the more outdated donations are overlooked,” says Tom Beshr, Habitat VIN’s director of retail operations. “We want to show that with a little creativity or a fresh coat of paint these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures.”

Entries do not have to be brand new; as long as it was created within the last five years, using materials from either the Campbell River or Comox Valley ReStore, it qualifies. They are also accepting photos of home renovation projects using ReStore materials.

The ReStore Upcycle Challenge opens for entries on April 22, Earth Day, and will run until May 20.

There are two ways to win. One winner will be selected by random draw from everyone who meets the contest criteria. Entrants who donate their upcycling project to one of the ReStores will receive an additional entry.

The contest will also have a People’s Choice Award. All qualified entries will be posted on Habitat’s website for the public to vote on their favourite from May 21 to 29. Both winners, who will receive a $100 ReStore gift card each, will be announced on Monday, May 31.

To learn more about this contest and to submit your entry, visit habitatnorthisland.com/restore/upcycle-challenge

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity reopening Campbell River ReStore

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River’s new Seniors Info Hub now open and active

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is launching it’s Upcycle Challenge this week. Image provided
Habitat for Humanity launches Upcycle Challenge

‘With a little creativity … these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures’

An artist’s rendering of BC Ferries’ new Island-class ferry, which will be deployed on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route by 2022. (B.C. Ferries image)
Mid-day sailings on Campbell River-Quadra Island route to be cancelled in early May

Cancellations allow for construction work on Quathiaski Cove terminal

Just some of the volunteers we’re featuring in this week’s special section celebrating National Volunteer Week 2021.
Celebrating those who give back during National Volunteer Week

Recognizing a few of the many people who selflessly give their time for others

Some bystanders with fire extinguishers helped keep the fire under control. Photo courtesy Suzie Thomas
Bystanders keep fire from spreading near McIvor Lake turnoff

‘Just be vigilant and careful,’ says Campbell River fire chief

The Pier Street Farmers Market will once again take up residence on Sundays from May to Septmber at the parking lot across from the Community Centre in downtown Campbell River for 2021. Mirror File Photo
Pier Street Farmers Market returns to Cedar Street parking lot for 2021

…and it’s hoped that the addition of artisans this year will make it even better

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

Wickaninnish (Clifford Atleo) plays the drum while singing the Nuu-chah-nulth song on the court steps in Vancouver In a picture from April 2018. Photo credit, Melody Charlie.
Five western Vancouver Island First Nations celebrate legal fishing victory

Court ruling confirms Nuu-chah-nulth fishing rights in case dating back to 2003

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
Island Health seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

VIHA says Ladysmith-area Chakalaka Bar and Grill also violating water and sewer regulations

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. to open up AstraZeneca vaccines for all people 40+, set up clinics in hot spots

A total of 13 neighbourhoods and communities will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. The federal government unveiled spending plans to manage the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course for a post-pandemic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals highlight plans for COVID supports, long-term care, child care

Job supports and vaccine manufacturing also on the list

Carver Ken Sheen had almost finished work on a large cowboy carving commissioned by the City of Williams Lake to replace the original overlooking the Stampede Grounds when fire broke out Friday, April 18 at his property between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Pine River Carving Facebook photos)
Cow boss statue destined for Williams Lake Stampede Grounds goes up in flames

Carver Ken Sheen lost the statue, all his tools and his shop in the blaze

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains. (Hansard TV)
B.C. moves to protect employee pay for COVID-19 vaccination

Most won’t need to take time off work, labour minister says

Most Read