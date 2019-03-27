Long-time Habitat volunteers Paula Sheedy and Marilyn Robb demonstrate the receiving role at the ReStore. Photo by Ron Odowichuk

Habitat for Humanity flings open the doors for a behind the scenes look

Hosts second annual Behind the Scenes at the ReStore volunteer appreciation and recruitment night

To celebrate National Volunteer Week, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is inviting the community to see what is happening ‘behind the scenes’ at the Campbell River ReStore.

On the evening of Wednesday, April 10, Habitat will host their second annual ‘Behind the Scenes at the ReStore’ volunteer appreciation and recruitment night.

The evening will feature self-guided tours of the ReStore’s receiving, recycling and appliance testing areas — all of which are usually off limits to the public — so that people can chat with staff and volunteers who work in these areas. The event is the perfect opportunity to learn more about how to support Habitat’s affordable housing developments, through volunteering a the ReStore or on Habitat’s current construction site at 477 Hilchey Road. There will also be information about their upcoming Women Build initiative.

The event will feature free hamburgers and dessert, donated by Save-On Foods, Steiner Bakery, and Your Island Kitchen Depot. The ReStore will also be open for shopping during this time, and, because 2019 also marks Habitat VIN’s 15th anniversary, merchandise will be discounted 15 per cent store-wide. There will be door prizes and 50/50 tickets for sale.

“Last year’s Behind the Scenes event was a hit. Our volunteers and staff had a blast putting it on, and we recruited some great new volunteers that evening,” said Donna-Marie Lamb, ReStore Manager. “There are still people in our community who have misconceptions about the ReStore, and don’t understand that it’s connected to Habitat. This evening gives everyone the chance to drop by, enjoy great food and conversation, and learn what Habitat and the ReStore are all about.”

The Campbell River ReStore is a volunteer-driven home and building supply store that accepts and resells quality new and used furniture, appliances, housewares, and building materials. Money raised through ReStore sales covers the cost of Habitat VIN’s operations, ensuring that every dollar donated to Habitat goes directly towards building homes for local families in need.

Behind the Scenes at the ReStore is a free event and people are welcome to drop in for a visit, a chat and refreshments between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the 10th, but a ticket is required. Secure yours at btsrestore2019.eventbrite.ca.

