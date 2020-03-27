Group to advocate for needs of Campbell River’s homeless and vulnerable populations

Some seniors and others are isolated and may need help

Grassroots Kind Hearts welcomes financial and food donations to help meet the increased need for services fro mgroups like theirs. File photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River & District Coalition to End Homelessness has mobilized a working group to identify needs and to advocate for resources in the community to ensure that people experiencing homelessness have access to the supports they need.

“We continue to advocate for increased access to washrooms as well as water stations, sanitation stations and emergency housing plans for our vulnerable community with the City of Campbell River,” according to Kristi Schwanicke, the Coordinator of the Coalition.

Currently, the group is identifying need, possible responses and considering how to staff and fund any services provided.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic evolves, community members are increasingly worried about those who are most vulnerable.

Some seniors and others are isolated and may need help with shopping or social connections to prevent their feelings of isolation. Others in the community are vulnerable because of homelessness and the closure of many supports they rely on.

Many families and individuals are experiencing the financial and emotional stress of the loss of work and are worrying about how to make ends meet. Organizations and community members are coming together to find new ways to offer support and help with many of these challenges. Some organizations are experiencing extra demands for services. The Campbell River Food Bank and Kind Hearts Grass Roots Society welcome financial and food donations to help meet the increased need.

Seniors who have a connection with the Senior Support Program, operated by Volunteer Campbell River, and are being contacted regularly to offer support and assess need. If you or a senior you know needs support at this time, contact the Senior Support Program at 250-204-7737 or email mail@volunteercr.ca. Staff will assess need and make plans for support.

Volunteers who would like to help with this are also invited to contact the program. Volunteer Campbell River will be screening new volunteers and matching with needs as appropriate. There are also community groups offering to help others. Some of these are community organizations, and some are informal Facebook Group or community networks.

Volunteer Campbell River encourages everyone to start by helping family, friends and neighbours.

“Offering support to someone you know is an excellent way to ensure their needs are met safely and appropriately,” says Mary Catherine Williams of Volunteer Campbell River.

For more ideas of how to help, check out Volunteer Canada’s website for COVID-19 specific information.

Safety Precautions during COVID-19 Pandemic for helpers and volunteers:

• Offer and receive help to/from people you know

• Self-isolation whenever possible

• Stay home if you have symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing)

• Keep distance of 2 metres (6 feet) from others

• Wash hands often and sanitize surfaces

• Using phone and digital connections whenever possible.

