Bags of donated food line the hallway of the LDS Church in Campbell River Saturday after the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collected them from driveways and other locations around town. Residents were given empty bags to fill earlier in the week and were instructed to set them out on Saturday for pick up. A total of 9,046 pounds of food was collected and given to the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

