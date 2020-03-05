Georgia Park Elementary students Kendra Makenzie and Claire Harvey install a new mason bee house on the side of a tree in the wooded area near the school as part of a partnership with Greenways Land Trust. If you’d like to get your class out into nature, too, contact Greenways to find out how. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Greenways Land Trust has room for more student outings in and around Campbell River

If you’ve got students you want to get out into nature, call Greenways to find out how they can help

Greenways Land Trust is celebrating the ongoing success of its work with local school groups, while also looking for more opportunities to increase stewardship education in our youth.

The organization’s stewardship programming has continued to be in high demand, according to community engagement coordinator Josie Simpson, despite the wild winter months we’ve seen in the region.

But thanks to some recent grant funding, they have more capacity now than ever to expand their youth programming and get more of our community’s kids out into nature and learning how to be good stewards of our environment.

“We have a lot of teachers we work with regularly, which is great, but there’s definitely room to add more classes in,” Simpson says.

While there are some teachers who sign up to do major projects with their classes, like Grade 4/5 teacher Lisa Walls at Georgia Park Elementary, who took advantage of Greenways’ expansive expertise to rehabilitate a forested area near the school, the organization is more than happy to just take some kids out into nature for a short period, as well.

RELATED: Georgia Park students keeping their heads up after another case of vandalism

“We get some teachers who are just interested in doing one field trip with us for a whole year, which is totally fine,” Simpson says. “It’s still super valuable and memorable for the kids. It could be as in-depth as a whole year-long project or as small as one outing with a new ‘science person’ they don’t know who takes them on a cool journey for an hour.”

And the topics, while all being nature-based, obviously, are pretty wide open, as well.

“We’re able to be pretty flexible,” Simpson says. “Most of our funding is through Junior Streamkeepers, so for most of the activities we do, I have certain activities that are funded and approved through that project and meet funding goals – things like marking storm drains that we’re doing right now or the streamside planting we’re doing next month. So if you want to do those kinds of things, you can just basically put your hand up and say, ‘Yes, please.’”

But if there’s a teacher out there who wants to learn more about air quality or exploring the foliage in the Beaver Lodge Lands – or even the area around immediately surrounding their school – “we can accommodate those types of requests thanks to recent grant funding from the city and the fact that we got a cheque from the 100 Women Who Care last year,” Simpson says. “We can work with whatever topics someone wants their kids to learn about. That’s one of the really fun things about Greenways. We have so many different experts, not only within the office but also amongst our volunteers. We can find an expert within our ranks on just about anything who is really keen to share their knowledge.”

So if you’re a teacher who wants to get your students out into nature – whether that’s once for an hour or for a full-on rehabilitation project – get in touch with Greenways by emailing volunteer@greenwaystrust.ca or by calling the office at 250-287-3785.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Museum at Campbell River celebrating 15 years of book sales this weekend

Just Posted

Greenways Land Trust has room for more student outings in and around Campbell River

If you’ve got students you want to get out into nature, call Greenways to find out how they can help

Museum at Campbell River celebrating 15 years of book sales this weekend

Annual book sale a chance to re-load your shelves while helping community programming

Campbell River Novice Tyees experience the thrill of playing on Vancouver Canucks’ home ice

Some Campbell River Minor Hockey players got a thrill of a lifetime… Continue reading

Campbell River library ready for massive expansion

VIRL awaiting electoral approval before starting planning process

City of Campbell River approves 2020 Downtown Small Initiatives projects

A sixth event for CR Live Streets, new bike racks, garbage cans and more coming to downtown

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Paramedics conduct coronavirus training at Kelowna General Hospital

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

Most Read