Greenways Land Trust celebrates 25 years at AGM

Greenways Land Trust has done streamkeeping work throughout the region for years. Photo courtesy Greenways Land TrustGreenways Land Trust has done streamkeeping work throughout the region for years. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Sherrill Stone works away at a plot at the Laughing Willow Community Garden, the first Greenways Land Trust communnity garden in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Greenways Land TrustSherrill Stone works away at a plot at the Laughing Willow Community Garden, the first Greenways Land Trust communnity garden in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust

Greenways Land Trust is celebrating 25 years of restoration and protection of Campbell River’s nature this year.

The mood was celebratory at the organization’s March 18 Annual General Meeting. Founding Greenways member Chuck DeSorcy took meeting attendants back through time to the group’s beginning as a way to take ownership of land that was to be donated to the city.

“The genesis of the organization came from an informal discussion with the city planner Chris Hall, who was getting offers to donate land, which the city could not accept. He was wondering if something could be done. We got together, and the discussion led to us forming a charitable group that could hold land in trust for environmental protection,” DeSorcy said during the meeting.

“I started down this road as a young guy who enjoyed the outdoors. After living in several places in B.C., I moved to Campbell River in 1984. I soon found this natural environment was second-to-none,” DeSorcy added. “As I travelled on the back roads, I noticed increasing deterioration of the natural environment that I loved. With the birth of my daughter, I soon realized that if I didn’t get engaged there would be little left for her to enjoy.

“The battle is still going on, and for that reason I’m still involved in Greenways and it’s mission to restore, sustain and protect the natural areas and critical habitats, particularly ecological and recreational greenways that benefit or community.”

While the group started as a method to hold land in trust for environmental protection, after a few years it took on a more active role in the community, as more grants were available to groups who undertook field work. The group also became involved with the Beaverlodge Forest Lands under the direction of then-president Ron Burrell.

“As a member of the Willow Creek Watershed Society, I was aware the variety of small stewardship groups were struggling,” DeSorcy added. “I thought that Greenways would be valuable as a resource centre and stewardship umbrella for local stewards, giving us a central contact for interested people and a bigger voice as streamers. We were able to raise enough funds through grants to establish an office, a staff person and stock the stewardship centre, which was invaluable for our growth.”

From there they were off and running. Greenways has been a part of many important projects over the years, including the Haig-Brown property stewardship work, school programming, community gardens, a food forest and last year’s Ocean Blue restoration among many others.

“The best part of Greenways is the commitment of the people involved to make our environment better, returning to mother nature some of the bounty she gives us,” DeSorcy said.

To get involved with Greenways, visit their website at https://www.greenwaystrust.ca/get-involved/.

RELATED: New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

Greenways Land Trust made it work in a difficult year


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironmentLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Join in the celebration – hang your favourite quilt on National Quilt Day

Just Posted

Greenways Land Trust has done streamkeeping work throughout the region for years. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust celebrates 25 years at AGM

Group looks back at successes of stewardship in Campbell River

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

A still image captured from Benji Bridle’s video Get Reel which won Best Screenplay from the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. Benji Bridle – Get Reel
Campbell River student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

It turns out that the Carihi Fly Fishing program is producing not… Continue reading

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo) Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnson. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, ask others who may have encountered the man to come forward

A new harm reduction strategy called Tailgate Toolkit targets addictions amongst trades and construction workers. (Unsplash)
Harm reduction project targets Vancouver Island construction, trades workers

More than half of B.C.’s 2018 overdose deaths were people working in trades or transport

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

A Honda CRV was travelling north on the highway near Parksville on March 18, when a wheel from a southbound trailer fell off, jumped the median and struck the front end of the SUV. (Mandy Moraes photo).
Runaway wheel crashes through window of SUV on highway near Parksville

One person taken to hospital

Steve Muise, an outreach legal advocate with the Port Alberni Friendship Centre, runs a regular B.C. Photo ID clinic for people needing help re-applying for lost identification. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Overdose deaths hit hard in Central Island region

Stigma surrounding drug use needs to change, says Community Action Team

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8, 2022. (Paramount Pictures/YouTube photo)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t return to film on Vancouver Island

The first Sonic movie was filmed in Ladysmith and other Vancouver Island locations

Most Read