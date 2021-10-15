The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G) Adventure Scavenger Hunt set for Saturday, Oct. 16 has been postponed to next spring due to anticipated bad weather. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G) Adventure Scavenger Hunt set for Saturday, Oct. 16 has been postponed to next spring due to anticipated bad weather. Photo contributed

Grandmothers to Grandmothers Adventure Scavenger hunt postponed to next spring

Bad weather anticipated for original Sept. 16 event

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers Riddle Adventure Scavenger Hunt set for Saturday, Oct. 16 has been cancelled.

The event was to a benefit for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, helping grassroots organizations in sub-Saharan Africa, run by and for the Grandmothers who are raising orphans whose parents died in the HIV and AIDS pandemics and are now challenged by Covid-19.

The Grandmothers hope to reschedule the event for better weather in Spring 2022.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Previous story
Campbell River constable sets record straight on correct way to use roundabout
Next story
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

Just Posted

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Vancouver Island Hospital Foundation at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Groups call for Indigenous involvement in investigation of police shooting of Campbell River man

The roundabout at Rockland Road and Highway 19A. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Campbell River constable sets record straight on correct way to use roundabout

Polio survivor Bevlerley Gill. Contributed photo
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal