Grandmothers to Grandmothers Adventure Scavenger hunt postponed to next spring

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G) Adventure Scavenger Hunt set for Saturday, Oct. 16 has been postponed to next spring due to anticipated bad weather. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers Riddle Adventure Scavenger Hunt set for Saturday, Oct. 16 has been cancelled.

The event was to a benefit for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, helping grassroots organizations in sub-Saharan Africa, run by and for the Grandmothers who are raising orphans whose parents died in the HIV and AIDS pandemics and are now challenged by Covid-19.

The Grandmothers hope to reschedule the event for better weather in Spring 2022.

Campbell River