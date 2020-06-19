Parents have organized an online scavenger hunt to be hosted on Instagram which will feature prizes and draws. Black Press file photo

Grad 2020 Photo Hunt to hit Instagram

Prizes and draws available for Campbell River grads to win in photo scavenger hunt

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of grad activities have been cancelled this year, so that’s why a group of parents in Campbell River got together to create an online grad photo scavenger hunt.

Fifty photos will be posted and the grads and whomever they want to participate with them – families, friend bubbles – can seek them out all for prizes and random draws. When word of the event got around, organizers were overwhelmed with donated prizes from the local business community. It seemed everyone wanted to make sure the grad class of 2020 got to have some fun as well.

Online graduation ceremonies are being held by Carihi and Timberline schools on June 20 and they will be proceeded by a Grad Car Parade but that was going to be it for grad activities – no after-grad, nothing.

Until the Grad Photo Hunt got put together. It will be held through the Instagram social media platform. Participants (groups must have a local grad participating in order to be eligible for prizes) can log onto Instagram and between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Go to @gradphotohunt on Instagram and join in the fun.

RELATED: Cheer on Campbell River’s 2020 grads as they parade by

Campbell RiverCoronavirusGraduation 2020

