Gowlland Towing donation arms Campbell River hospital with biopsy gun

(From left) Ray Dagenais and Adam Sweeney, Gowlland Towing, Stacey Marsh, CRHF, Danny Peel, Gowlland Towing and Erin Anderson, Medical Imaging Technologist were on hand for Gowlland Towing’s donated of two pieces of medical equipment for the Campbell River Hospital.

Gowlland Towing Ltd. recently donated to the Hospital Foundation to support the purchase of two Bard Biopsy Instruments (biopsy guns) for the medical imaging department in Campbell River Hospital.

The biopsy gun is a tool used to extract sample of cells or tissue from the breast for microscopic examination; the specimen is taken from a lump or mass that was detected on an imaging test such as mammography or ultrasound. The biopsy gun removes a very small piece of tissue, making the procedure less invasive and improving recovery time.

