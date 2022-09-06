Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress salutes all First Responders and local heroes gearing up to take part in this year’s 25th annual Tour de Rock 2022 celebration.

Help support the Tour de Rock 2022, by dropping by Gordy’s Cookin’ for Kids in Campbell River on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donate $10 or more at Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress, 825-12th Avenue in Campbell River and get free food.

All proceeds from Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue support Cops for Cancer, Canadian Cancer Society research programs and Camp Goodtimes.

Visit: www.doddsfurniture.com for details and join in the fun at Campbell River’s #1 Sleep Gallery: Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress!

Over the past 25 years, these three little words – Tour de Rock – have meant so much to so many people. Knowing Tour de Rock supports children and their families affected by pediatric cancer, Dodd said without hesitation: “Let’s rally together in support of children battling cancer now!”

“It’s amazing to think that Tour de Rock unites every community from Victoria to Port Alice. We’re humbled to support one of the most successful, longest-running fundraisers in B.C.,” said Dodd’s President Love Dodd. As a Thank You for your donation, a portion of every Saturday Sale at Dodd’s will go to Cops for Cancer research programs and Camp Goodtimes.

Tour de Rock’s origin dates back to 1994 when Edmonton police officer Gary Goulet befriended a young boy with cancer. Chemotherapy had robbed him of his hair and Officer Goulet wanted to show him that it was OK to be bald. Long before “selfies” were a thing, seven other officers would shave their head in solidarity for a group photo in front of a police cruiser. Within seconds of that one camera click, Cops for Cancer was born.

While head-shaving fundraisers had reached Victoria by 1997, police departments teamed up with The Canadian Cancer Society to create something much bigger: “Tour de Rock – An epic bike ride the length of Vancouver Island!” Sixteen officers raised an impressive $325,000 that first year. Now a quarter-century later, First Responders ride side-by-side with media personnel to share inspiring stories of bravery and determination.

Every dollar raised from every kilometer travelled, helps courageous young people and their families.

