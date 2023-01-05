Gold River Emergency Support Services ‘Head Honcho’ honoured for 30 years on the job

Edith Lee acknowledged for her services by Gold River Mayor and Council

Edith Lee (centre) with Gold River Mayor and Council, along with fellow Gold River Emergency Support Services volunteers. Photo courtesy SRD

The Village of Gold River and Strathcona Regional District are celebrating a volunteer they call their “head honcho” for 30 years of service.

Gold River Emergency Support Services (ESS) Leader Edith Lee has been working with the service for 30 years.

“The commitment and sacrifice displayed by Edith Lee over three decades reflect the selflessness and generosity of spirit that forms the core of emergency response in B.C. We’re honoured to be able to recognize this very deserving and dedicated community leader,” said SRD Protective Services Coordinator Shaun Koopman. “Emergency Support Services volunteers are the ‘heart of disaster response’ and Edith truly has a great heart.”

Lee has been with the program since 1993.

“Gold River has been very lucky to have Edith Lee as our ESS Leader for the past 30 years. I’ve referred to her as our head honcho and our top dog. She holds so much knowledge and we would be lost without her dedication,” said Gold River ESS volunteer Robin Hutchinson.

Lee was recognized at Gold River village hall by Mayor Michael Lott, as well as council members and other members of the ESS.

“Our public safety volunteers are critical to the safety of our communities. Edith Lee deserves high praise for all she’s done,” added Gold River Mayor Michael Lott. “ESS volunteers help to preserve the well-being of people impacted by emergencies or disasters. Their goal is to empower people to re-establish themselves as quickly as possible after a disaster.”

“Thank you, Edith, for your hard work – we are so glad you chose Gold River as your home,” he said.

