Go Grandpa!

While banjo player Ray Thomas (left) and his colleagues of the Branch 17 North Island Fiddlers played at the Rotary Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast on Sunday at the Community Centre, his two granddaughters, Kylie and Makenna Bell, danced up a storm in front.
