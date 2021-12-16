Give the environment a present this holiday season; join the aquarium beach clean up

Give the gift of cleaner beaches this holiday season by joining the Discovery Passage Aquarium’s beach clean up.

Beaches are a vital interface between our oceans and land. Keeping them clean helps maintain the health of our ocean ecosystems. The Discovery Passage Aquarium has a long history of beach clean ups, and is dedicated to keeping our shorelines garbage free, now and in the future.

Join the Discovery Passage Aquarium Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a beach clean up between Dahl Road and Maryland Road. You will meet at the Ken Ford Boat Ramp parking lot at 10 a.m. before walking to the clean up location.

If you are interested in participating, email volunteers@discoverypassageaquarium.ca with your name, phone number, and number of people in your group. All clean up gear will be provided by the Discovery Passage Aquarium. Remember to dress for the winter weather and wear sturdy non-slip footwear.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium offers a fun and unique hands-on educational experience for people of all ages. Visitors are able to interact with incredible local marine species and discover the diversity of aquatic life in the Discovery Passage. The aquarium follows a catch and release model, collecting animals in the spring and returning them to their respective ecosystems in the fall. The Discovery Passage Aquarium is located across from the Discovery Pier, on the Island Highway, and is open from May – September annually.

