Get your hands on the enviornment with two Greenways workshops

Participants in a 2017 Greenways Land Trust streamkeepers course gather for a photo. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell river Mirror

Greenways Land trust is offering two ways to learn how to do hands-on local environmental remediation work.

Greenways will be offering a Streamkeeper training course from March 6 – 8 in Campbell River.

In a fun and educational 2½ day introduction to stream stewardship, this workshop offers individuals an opportunity for hands-on learning and practice of stream stewardship activities such as stream surveying, water quality testing, and stream invertebrate identification. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to get your hands wet.

The course will be taught by Michele Jones, a qualified environmental professional who has been working in streams for over 20 years and has taught hundreds of volunteer streamkeepers since 1994. Participants that successfully complete the course will be awarded a Streamkeepers Certificate and will be connected with existing streamkeeper groups in the Campbell River area.

There is a $20 course fee which includes lunch, tea, and coffee. Registration closes March 4. For more information or to register, email volunteer@greenwaystrust.ca or call (250) 287-3785.

Then on Feb. 29, Greenways is offering Take Care of Your Trails! Trail Maintenance Workshop.

When you’re out in the Beaver Lodge Lands, chances are you’ll pass by one of the thousands of other visitors that use the trail network every year.

What you might not see are the people who volunteer their time to keep the trails in good working order. Collectively, they spend hundreds of hours a year on the trails improving trail drainage, brushing, clearing culverts, and so much more.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Greenways Land Trust is offering a free Trail Maintenance Workshop, giving community members a chance to be a part of the behind-the-scenes work that makes the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands such a great community resource.

From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., attendees will learn the basics of trail maintenance and put their skills to work. Tools and snacks will be provided by Greenways – just bring yourself and dress for the weather.

The Workshop will start at the McPhedran Road parking lot, Beaver Lodge Lands. Any questions can be directed to volunteer@greenwaystrust.ca or to the Greenways office at 250-287-3785.

