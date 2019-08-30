Get the lowdown on ElderCollege

The fall term of ElderCollege marks the group’s 15th anniversary, and to celebrate they are again offering a variety of short courses and workshops.

If you are 50+ and would like to learn something new, ElderCollege is a great place to start. Join them at a public information Session on Friday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at North Island College, for an overview of the course offerings and details on how to register.

The ElderCollege 2019 Fall Newsletter is available now in various community locations and outlines the variety of courses that are available. The newsletter is also available online at: https://www.nic.bc.ca/continuing-education/eldercollege/campbell-river/.

This year explore Arts & Craft courses in Lapidary, Carpentry, Painting, Writing and Poetry. Just for the Fun of it courses include Bridge, Making Fresh Sausage, and a Think About It series that explores Cannabis related topics. A wide variety of History & Culture courses include Spanish, a walk on the Beaver Lodge Lands, Prime Ministers of Canada, Journalism, Canada and the World, as well as the Travelogue series which includes Japan, China, Norway, Africa, New Mexico, Budapest and Prague. For the Tech Savvy check out an introduction to Google Maps. Our Better Living courses this year include financial topics such as Women in Investing, Tax Issues for Seniors, and Strata – the Basics. Other offerings include learning about Canada Geese in the CR Estuary, Restorative Justice, Crime Prevention for Seniors, chronic pain management, Advanced Care Planning, and a workshop exploring the various issues surrounding Elder Abuse. We will also provide a series on Seniors making a difference. Come and be inspired by people making a difference in our community and the wider world.

ElderCollege courses are taught by volunteers and range from a single session to eight sessions. A membership fee of $10 gives you access to low cost courses with topics to suit every interest.