Get active in local parks this June as part of Recreation and Parks Month

The City of Campbell River is offering free outdoor recreation activities to mark June as Recreation and Parks Month.

“Campbell River is joining the Canada Recreation and Parks Association to highlight the benefits of parks and recreation, and to encourage everyone to get out and be active,” says Lynn Wark, manager of recreation and culture for the City of Campbell River. “To celebrate everything that makes our local parks some of the best places to be, there will be free activities throughout the month, showcasing our amazing local parks.”

The kickoff event will be 10 a.m to noon on June 1 at Centennial Park (Alder Street and 4th Avenue) with the introduction of the new toys and sports equipment in the publicly available play box. Recreation leaders will be onsite with activities and games, including an obstacle course for children to encourage fundamental movement skills. At the same time, adults can pick up pickle ball pointers on the outdoor courts from instructors onsite with extra equipment. Pickle ball equipment is also available in the play box.

Other free events include:

  • June 6 – 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. outdoor Family Place at Dick Murphy Park playground, with games, activities and snacks.
  • June 13 – Outdoor yoga 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Larwood Park (South Island Highway, Larwood Road)
  • June 16 – Disc golf 10 to 11:30 a.m. – instruction and tips at Willow Point Park. Meet on field five (discs provided)
  • June 21 – Summer solstice yoga at Robert Ostler Park over the lunch hour (12:10-12:50 p.m.)
  • June 26 – Outdoor fitness circuit, 5 to 6 p.m. at Dick Murphy Park (end of the Spit). Join fitness leaders and create an individual workout in a spectacular outdoor setting.

More information at (www.campbellriver.ca) under Parks Recreation and Culture / Special Events.

