Get active at Campbell River’s Robron Athletic Park

Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park episode 20

For today’s Daily Walk in the Park, I visited Robron Athletic Park.

I’ve spent many an hour at this park taking pictures of soccer games and other athletic activities. This is home to CermaQ Field, the turf field built a few years ago and which has proven to be a popular and useful facility.

Soon, it will be home to the Rotary Fieldhouse which will really enhance the value of this major recreational facility.

Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park is a look at Campbell River’s city parks in celebration of Recreation and Parks Month.

Walking the line in Campbell River's Penfield West Linear Park

Get active in local parks this June as part of Recreation and Parks Month

