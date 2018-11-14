The Shankar family: Brother Marcus, mom Charlotte, dad Cleon and Jonah.

Garage sale to support Campbell River grad’s cancer treatment

Organizers are looking for more items for the Nov. 17 event

Tessa Stover and her family have known Jonah Shankar all the way through her daughter Lauryn’s school years.

“My daughter went to school and graduated with Jonah,” she says.

When Shankar, a young Carihi student approaching graduation in June, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, one an expensive treatment not covered by health care in Canada, Stover, like many, wanted to do something to help the family, but she wanted something different from other fundraisers.

“We just wanted to do something,” she says. “We chose something that nobody had done yet.”

On Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a community garage sale to raise funds for Jonah and his treatment. As the event needed a location Stover approached the administration of Willow Point Elementary, where her daughter and Jonah, went to school. She says the school was happy to help and make the gymnasium available.

“They were on board immediately,” she says.

Stover says they are looking for items to be donated for the garage sale including household items, toys, clothes, books and sports gear. Items should be dropped off on Friday, Nov. 16 between 4 and 7 p.m. at Willow Point School Gym. There will be a concession with popcorn, hot dogs, coffee and slush puppies.

She, herself, will also be donating some items for the event.

“I have a garage full of things,” she says.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River rallies around Jonah Shankar

The community has held many fundraisers to cover treatment in the UK for the gifted student and athlete in recent months. The campaign has had a goal of $350,000 through Go Fund Me to cover the high costs. Fundraisers have included draws, sporting events, even the kids and staff from Kidz Connection Childcare Centre, who raised more than $2,000 from lemonade sales. There is also a Facebook page giving updates on Jonah and the campaign.

For anyone with questions or who would like to volunteer for the garage sale, call Stover at 250-287-0269.

