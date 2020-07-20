GALLERY: Low tide delights tidepoolers at Willow Point Reef

People walk along the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. The low tide was below one metre today, around 0.5 metres and people gathered to see what marine critters the lower tide had revealed. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A sea star is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
People walk away from the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. The low tide was below one metre today, around 0.5 metres and people gathered to see what marine critters the lower tide had revealed. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Mussels are seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
People walk along the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. The low tide was below one metre today, around 0.5 metres and people gathered to see what marine critters the lower tide had revealed. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A sea star is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A bird munches on an afternoon snack of sea urchin at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A jellyfish is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A kelp crab is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
A sea anemone is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel –Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River tidepoolers were treated to a very exposed Willow Point Reef Sunday morning. At just before noon, the low tide hit 0.5 metres, which meant a large area of the reef was accessible by foot.

People were out on the reef exploring the rocky shelves and pools for inter-tidal life.

RELATED: Moonsnails’ collar-shaped egg casing intrigue beachcombers

RELATED: A Friday the 13th near-full moon brings midnight walkers out to Campbell River’s Willow Point Reef

RELATED: Discovery Passage Aquarium to open June 27

Campbell River

GALLERY: Low tide delights tidepoolers at Willow Point Reef

