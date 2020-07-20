GALLERY: Low tide delights tidepoolers at Willow Point Reef

People walk along the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. The low tide was below one metre today, around 0.5 metres and people gathered to see what marine critters the lower tide had revealed. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A sea star is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror People walk away from the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. The low tide was below one metre today, around 0.5 metres and people gathered to see what marine critters the lower tide had revealed. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror Mussels are seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror People walk along the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. The low tide was below one metre today, around 0.5 metres and people gathered to see what marine critters the lower tide had revealed. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A sea star is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A bird munches on an afternoon snack of sea urchin at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A jellyfish is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A kelp crab is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror A sea anemone is seen at the Willow Point Reef in Campbell River, B.C. on July 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel –Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River tidepoolers were treated to a very exposed Willow Point Reef Sunday morning. At just before noon, the low tide hit 0.5 metres, which meant a large area of the reef was accessible by foot.

People were out on the reef exploring the rocky shelves and pools for inter-tidal life.

