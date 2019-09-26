Fundraiser for Campbell River teen helps keep up fight against cancer

Jonah Shankar’s treatment is at the forefront of cancer research. It is helping him beat the odds and expanding the understanding of how the fight against cancer can be won, but it’s expensive and may be required for years to come. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Last fall, Campbell River came alive with generosity after doctors diagnosed local teen, Jonah Shankar, with a rare and devastating brain tumour.

Potentially life-extending procedures were available overseas, but they were not eligible for funding under the provincial medical plan. Shankar’s family needed hundreds of thousands of dollars for his care, and there was no time to spare. Campbell River answered the call.

Everywhere you turned, there was a fundraiser for Shankar and enough was raised to ensure he could get the help he needed in time. Shankar went from being wheeled into the hospital in June 2018 to being able to hike, bike, camp, swim, golf, and even work part time this summer. Not only has he been given more time, he has been given more quality time.

Shankar’s treatment is at the forefront of cancer research. It’s helping him beat the odds and expanding the understanding of how the fight against cancer can be won, but it’s expensive and may be required for years to come.

Funds raised by the 2019 Jump for Jonah Basketball Tournament at Carihi will be used to make sure Shankar can continue getting the treatment he needs.

Jump for Jonah Shankar Basketball Fundraiser 2019 will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The entry fee is$500 minimum – there is no maximum as this is a fundraiser going to a great cause. All proceeds go 100 per cent to the Shankar family.

There will be a modified concession with water, Gatorade, coffee and snacks as well as a silent auction – so any donated items would be greatly appreciated. The following items will be for sale: water bottles, touques, lanyards and stickers.

When entering, indicate your skill level: Recreational, Intermediate, or Advanced

Last year was a huge success due to everyone’s donations to the entry fee, the people that volunteered their time and the vast amount of businesses that sponsored the concession, silent auction and t-shirt sales.

Contact Dana Dunsmore or Todd Barnes if you are interested in organizing a team, volunteering, donating items or sponsoring: dana.dunsmore@sd72.bc.ca; todd.barnes@sd72.bc.ca.

Find out more and follow Jonah’s story at: www.gofundjonah.com

