Jonah Shankar’s treatment is at the forefront of cancer research. It is helping him beat the odds and expanding the understanding of how the fight against cancer can be won, but it’s expensive and may be required for years to come. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Fundraiser for Campbell River teen helps keep up fight against cancer

Jonah Shankar: Fighting for Fifteen Months and Counting

Last fall, Campbell River came alive with generosity after doctors diagnosed local teen, Jonah Shankar, with a rare and devastating brain tumour.

Potentially life-extending procedures were available overseas, but they were not eligible for funding under the provincial medical plan. Shankar’s family needed hundreds of thousands of dollars for his care, and there was no time to spare. Campbell River answered the call.

Everywhere you turned, there was a fundraiser for Shankar and enough was raised to ensure he could get the help he needed in time. Shankar went from being wheeled into the hospital in June 2018 to being able to hike, bike, camp, swim, golf, and even work part time this summer. Not only has he been given more time, he has been given more quality time.

Shankar’s treatment is at the forefront of cancer research. It’s helping him beat the odds and expanding the understanding of how the fight against cancer can be won, but it’s expensive and may be required for years to come.

Funds raised by the 2019 Jump for Jonah Basketball Tournament at Carihi will be used to make sure Shankar can continue getting the treatment he needs.

Jump for Jonah Shankar Basketball Fundraiser 2019 will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The entry fee is$500 minimum – there is no maximum as this is a fundraiser going to a great cause. All proceeds go 100 per cent to the Shankar family.

There will be a modified concession with water, Gatorade, coffee and snacks as well as a silent auction – so any donated items would be greatly appreciated. The following items will be for sale: water bottles, touques, lanyards and stickers.

When entering, indicate your skill level: Recreational, Intermediate, or Advanced

Last year was a huge success due to everyone’s donations to the entry fee, the people that volunteered their time and the vast amount of businesses that sponsored the concession, silent auction and t-shirt sales.

Contact Dana Dunsmore or Todd Barnes if you are interested in organizing a team, volunteering, donating items or sponsoring: dana.dunsmore@sd72.bc.ca; todd.barnes@sd72.bc.ca.

Find out more and follow Jonah’s story at: www.gofundjonah.com

RELATED: Campbell River teen on the mend a year later

RELATED: Campbell River basketball tournament to raise funds for Jonah Shankar’s fight against cancer

RELATED: Campbell River rallies around Jonah Shankar

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
October is a great time to keep fishing locally

Just Posted

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly right

‘It turned out fantastically. We’re definitely onto something.’

Hundreds gather in downtown Campbell River for climate rally

‘All change begins at the margins of civilization, and islands are at the margins of civilization’

Campbell River raises $68K for Tour de Rock

Riders stopped in Campbell River on Tuesday, continue to Comox Valley today

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

VIDEO UPDATE: Witness – ‘The sound was not right’

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Staples runs as independent for North Island-Powell River

Retired math instructor sees environment, opioid crisis as key issues

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother appeals conviction in murder of eight-year-old daughter

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in Surrey in December 2014

Most Read