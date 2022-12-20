Friendships and Learning encouraged through recreation

There’s a lot on the table in this year’s City of Campbell River Winter/Spring 2023 Recreation guide.

The guide, which is now available, includes programs like cooking, science, singing, arts and crafts, various sports and more. One program in the spotlight is the Summerside Friends Club, which provides a fun safe space for youth to gather, particularly those living with a disability.

Sports equipment is available to support physical literacy and staff are highly qualified, positive role models. This program, originally called MultiSport, has been in the community for many years. The name ‘Summerside Friends Club’ was an idea from the youth in the program at the time. Summerside Express is a local legend which provides summer camp experiences for children and youth living with a disability, and the Friends Club provides an opportunity for those who attended to see each other again and further their friendships, while also welcoming and encouraging new members!

Summerside Friends Club runs Thursdays at the Community Centre from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Snacks and juice are graciously provided by Thrifty Foods. Some funding is also provided for the program by Grieg Seafood and MOWI Canada West.

“The city is committed to creating and maintaining diverse programs in our community,” said Robin Mitchell, Recreation and Culture Manager for the City of Campbell River. “Recreation’s motto, ‘All ages, stages, and abilities,’ is put into action through programs like Summerside Friends Club and I would like to share a heartfelt thank-you to the community organizations that support Specialized Recreation. I encourage everyone to take a look at the latest recreation guide and sign up for one of the winter/spring programs.”

Check out the Winter/Spring 2023 Recreation Guide at campbellriver.ca/recreation-guide. Program registration is now open and can be completed online at campbellriver.ca/registration, in person at the Community Centre, or by calling 250-286-1161. Keep up to date on all City programming by following our Facebook page facebook.com/Campbellriverrec.

