They topped the mid morning walk off with a meal of halibut on the pier, swapping quilting tales. Photo courtesy of Barb Round/friendship quilters guild

Friendship Quilters Guild walks the streets for International Quilt Day

Participants announced they were participating in a “quilting flashmob”

Covered in colorful quilts and celebrating International Quilt Day, the Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild held what they described as a “quilting flash-mob” in the mid morning hours of Saturday, March 18.

Wrapped in their creations, the group paraded around local sidewalks, and walked into stores and businesses, greeting customers. Generally spreading cheer, they then ventured into a local salon, where they enjoyed a bit of quilting talk while having their nails dried.

The “quiet, serious” folks then lined up on the pier for fresh halibut, with their quilts displaying a vibrant display for the drivers and passers by. The women then “twirled”, showing off their quilts. They then shared stories about their favourite quilts they had received, or of their mothers or grandmothers who were quilters.

A lot of fun was had by the women of the friendship quilters guild, and they hope for an even larger event next year…and they hope to invite some of the public to join them as well, wrapped in their favourite quilts.

Setting up what they called a "quilting flashmob", they greeted drivers and passers by during their quilt walk on March 18. Photo courtesy Barb round/friendship quilters guild

Local female welder has battled sexism, adversity in building career

