Friday is the deadline for students to get Bowl for Breath registration in

Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 the 32nd annual Bowl for Breath will take place at the Campbell River Bowling Centre. Photo conbtributed

Calling all students – the 32nd Cystic Fibrosis Bowl for Breath needs you.

The 32nd annual Bowl for Breath will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Campbell River Bowling Centre and event organizers Kim Wood, who has cystic fibrosis and Rachel Black are hoping lots of students will participate.

Elementary, middle and secondary students can participate in the Bowl for Breath by registering at participating schools. School coordinators have information about the event and registration forms. Each participant will bowl two games of their choice of time slots. Registration forms need to be returned to schools by Friday, Jan. 24 or by calling Kim Wood at 604-614-9098 after that date.

Children may collect pledges or make a minimum $10 donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada Campbell River Chapter.

Cystic fibrosis affects mainly the lungs and the digestive system. In cases where the lungs are most seriously affected, individuals find taking a breath a difficult chore. For others, the disease starves their bodies by interfering with the absorption of nutrients as food travels through their digestive system.

Kim Wood, is grateful to everyone who participates or helps support the Bowl for Breath. Kim spends at least 3 hours every day taking medications and doing therapies to help sustain her life. In 1989, when the first Bowl for Breath was held, Kim ‘s life expectancy was 19 years. Today, thanks to improvements in medical care, 50 percent of people diagnosed today with cystic fibrosis are expected to live until 52 years. Kim has reached the age of 38, has worked as a nurse, is a wife and has a two year old son – this has been possible thanks to funds raised by events like the Bowl for Breath. Over the past 31 years this event has raised around $370,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. You can help make this the best year ever by participating and by contributing funds to those collecting pledges to bowl.

Participants are eligible for all kinds of prizes, thanks to Little Caesars, Save On Foods, Superstore, Roset Lanyon Accounting, Landmark Theatres, Sports Expert, Canadian Tire and London Drugs. All children will receive a coupon from McDonalds, Strathcona Gardens, Dairy Queen and a little gift from Shoppers Drug Mart. For every $50 a child raises, their name will be entered into a draw for a helicopter ride for five, courtesy of West Coast Helicopters. Special recognition to the Campbell River Kinsmen who have strongly supported this event all 31 years.

RELATED: Bowl for Breath brings in $6,000 for cystic fibrosis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter