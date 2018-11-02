This video from The Smile Project is one of the examples from Random Acts of Kindness. Screenshot

Friday is Random Acts of Kindness Day

Campbell River Community Foundation getting school district involved

Don’t be surprised if some stranger does something nice for you today.

After all, Nov. 2 is Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The day takes place on the first Friday of every November, and this year the Campbell River Community Foundation has gotten behind the initiative.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River Community Foundation releases latest Vital Signs

“Random Acts of Kindness is all across Canada,” says board member Sandi Hengel. “We want people on that specific day to pass along random acts of kindness.”

Hengel is one of the organizers, and she will be going around the community passing #RAKDay business cards to celebrate the day and encourage everyone to do something nice for others.

“I’m going to be out and about passing out these cards,” she says. “We are very excited to do it.”

The Community Foundation has also gotten the Campbell River School District involved. The Random Acts of Kindness organization has a website with education curriculum material for teachers to help encourage kids to do kind acts.

“This year the school district has adopted that curriculum,” Hengel says.

Random Acts of Kindness is an international non-profit organization that was established in Denver, Colo., in 1995. Along with educational resources, its website has a blog about kindness and other information, including a list of ideas for people to do kind things, covering everything from leaving positive sticky notes for people to taking out the neighbour’s garbage cans to fostering a pet or starting a fundraiser.

Previous story
New eelgrass in estuary thanks to city partnership with Tyee Club

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

No charges pending after driver confronts picket line in Campbell River

Police suggest the incident might be more a matter of mediation

MP Blaney says NDP pushing for federal action on housing, climate change

New Democrat concerned about hate speech, dairy farmers and criminal records for cannabis

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Campbell River

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Campbell River City Council urged to ban plastic bags

Four local organizations have co-signed a letter, hoping to spur action on reducing plastic use

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tofino, Ucluelet, Swiftsure facing likely fishing closures in 2019

“They’ll be some pretty fast and furious decision making over the next five months or so.”

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

Most Read