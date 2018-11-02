Friday is Random Acts of Kindness Day

This video from The Smile Project is one of the examples from Random Acts of Kindness. Screenshot

Don’t be surprised if some stranger does something nice for you today.

After all, Nov. 2 is Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The day takes place on the first Friday of every November, and this year the Campbell River Community Foundation has gotten behind the initiative.

“Random Acts of Kindness is all across Canada,” says board member Sandi Hengel. “We want people on that specific day to pass along random acts of kindness.”

Hengel is one of the organizers, and she will be going around the community passing #RAKDay business cards to celebrate the day and encourage everyone to do something nice for others.

“I’m going to be out and about passing out these cards,” she says. “We are very excited to do it.”

The Community Foundation has also gotten the Campbell River School District involved. The Random Acts of Kindness organization has a website with education curriculum material for teachers to help encourage kids to do kind acts.

“This year the school district has adopted that curriculum,” Hengel says.

Random Acts of Kindness is an international non-profit organization that was established in Denver, Colo., in 1995. Along with educational resources, its website has a blog about kindness and other information, including a list of ideas for people to do kind things, covering everything from leaving positive sticky notes for people to taking out the neighbour’s garbage cans to fostering a pet or starting a fundraiser.