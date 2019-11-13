Free menstrual products coming to NIC Campbell River campus

Carissa Wilson, NISU organizer, college relations accepts a delivery of menstrual products from Aunt Flow. The products are being made available at all NIC campuses. Image provided

Free menstrual products will soon be available at North Island College (NIC)’s Campbell River campus.

Following a successful pilot project at the college’s Comox Valley campus, NIC is partnering with the North Island Students’ Union (NISU) to bring the project to the college’s other three campuses in Campbell River, Port Alberni and Port Hardy.

NIC President John Bowman said the project will help reduce barriers for students.

“No student should have to miss class or have their studies impacted by not being able to access menstrual products,” he said. “We’re seeing a growing conversation about how important it is to have accessible and affordable menstrual products.”

The dispensers are from Aunt Flow, a subscription service for period products that donates one tampon or pad to period.org for every 10 sold. By the end of the week, dispensers will be installed in three washrooms on each campus: one each in a female-identified, male-identified and gender neutral washroom.

Knowing you can access the products you need will provide peace of mind for students, said Carissa Wilson, NISU organizer, college relations.

“Menstrual producst are a necessity, and they are also expensive,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to partner with NIC to make these products available at all four NIC campuses.”

NISU has also signed on to the United Way’s Period Promise campaign to provide free menstrual products to union staff members.

RELATED:

School District 72 increasing access to free menstrual products

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.