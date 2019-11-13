Carissa Wilson, NISU organizer, college relations accepts a delivery of menstrual products from Aunt Flow. The products are being made available at all NIC campuses. Image provided

Free menstrual products coming to NIC Campbell River campus

Project to reduce barriers for students, says NIC president

Free menstrual products will soon be available at North Island College (NIC)’s Campbell River campus.

Following a successful pilot project at the college’s Comox Valley campus, NIC is partnering with the North Island Students’ Union (NISU) to bring the project to the college’s other three campuses in Campbell River, Port Alberni and Port Hardy.

NIC President John Bowman said the project will help reduce barriers for students.

“No student should have to miss class or have their studies impacted by not being able to access menstrual products,” he said. “We’re seeing a growing conversation about how important it is to have accessible and affordable menstrual products.”

The dispensers are from Aunt Flow, a subscription service for period products that donates one tampon or pad to period.org for every 10 sold. By the end of the week, dispensers will be installed in three washrooms on each campus: one each in a female-identified, male-identified and gender neutral washroom.

Knowing you can access the products you need will provide peace of mind for students, said Carissa Wilson, NISU organizer, college relations.

“Menstrual producst are a necessity, and they are also expensive,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to partner with NIC to make these products available at all four NIC campuses.”

NISU has also signed on to the United Way’s Period Promise campaign to provide free menstrual products to union staff members.

RELATED:

School District 72 increasing access to free menstrual products

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Campbell Riverites gather to remember

Just Posted

Free menstrual products coming to NIC Campbell River campus

Project to reduce barriers for students, says NIC president

No danger to Quadra Island residents, says representative for barge parent company

Compressed CO2, corrosion inhibitor among cargo of grounded barge on Quadra Island

Women of rock and roll slide into Campbell River Curling Club

Twelve teams take part in ladies open bonspiel

Organizations in Campbell River area get almost $400,000 in gaming grants

Art gallery, museum, swim teams and Special Olympics just a few of the beneficiaries

Increase in property crime is partly preventable, Campbell River RCMP say

While Campbell River RCMP experienced a decrease in files for the period… Continue reading

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Bill Murray dons iconic Hudson’s Bay scarf to watch Canucks game in Vancouver

Murray is in Vancouver to film The Now, a mini-series directed by Peter Farrelly

Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions

Public-sector unions may have expectations of a labour-friendly NDP government

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Most Read