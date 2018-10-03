Chief Chris Roberts, left, and Chief Brian Assu, standing within a safe zone, pull the lever to signal the permanent shutdown of Generator 4 within the old John Hart generating station. BC Hydro photo

Fourth generator shut down at Campbell River generating station

Brings project one step closer to replacing aging station with new underground facility

Another old John Hart generator was shut down on Monday.

BC Hydro shut down a fourth generator as it continues to transition from its old facility on the Campbell River to the new underground facility. This time First Nations had the opportunity to pull the switch.

“We appreciated the request for us to shut down one of the six old generators,” said We Wai Kai Chief, Brian Assu. “A rare opportunity. It’s an example of the close relationship we’ve developed over time, since 2007, with BC Hydro. It is an ongoing relationship process, and Monday’s event was very meaningful to us.”

“To be able to pull the lever to signal the process to permanently shut down the old generator was something I will always remember,” said Wei Wai Kum Chief, Chris Roberts. “Our people were not consulted when the first facility was built in the 1940s. For the new and improved underground John Hart facility, we were consulted. Today is a symbolic day in moving forward from the old way to the appropriate new way – the proper way forward where we all benefit.”

The remaining two generators will be permanently shut down in mid-October. After that, all water flows will be passed through the new tunnel and underground powerhouse. BC Hydro also provides a minimum water flow for fish habitat down Elk Falls Canyon.

“It was important for us to reach out to the community to be a part of these milestone shutdown events,” says BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson. “It’s a big deal to see and be a part of, as this facility has been a big part of Campbell River for about 71 years.”

Previously Georgean Price, wife of the first plant manager at John Hart, Art Price, shut down the first unit in October 2017. This year, Campbell River Mayor and Council and then members of BC Hydro’s community liaison committee each shut down a generator.

Previous story
Chemainus maintains its appetite for big donations at Tour de Rock breakfast
Next story
WATCH: Tour de Rock 2018

Just Posted

A ‘window into the community’s collective consciousness’: why local news matters in Campbell River

Prominent locals weigh in on why local news matters for National Newspaper Week

Fourth generator shut down at Campbell River generating station

Brings project one step closer to replacing aging station with new underground facility

Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open

Long-awaited upgrades to the Big Rock Boat Ramp have been finished, and… Continue reading

Campbell River Search and Rescue is searching for you

Recruitment and open house planned for Oct. 11

Campbell River RCMP office temporarily closed on Friday

Local detachment’s office services resume Monday following training for administrators

Habitat for Humanity, Poseidon win twice at Campbell River business awards

More than 180 business, groups and individuals garner nominations this year

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

VIDEO: Volunteers gift new home to B.C. wildfire victim

Mennonite Disaster Services spent four months building a home, and are building three more in the region

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

Most Read