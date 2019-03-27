Forecast calls for sunny skies in Campbell River

Foggy conditions this morning clearing later in the day, says Environment Canada

In Campbell River this morning, it’s zero degrees Celsius and foggy at the airport, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for conditions to clear this morning, with a high of 13 C today. Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with a low of 3 C.

A mix and sun and clouds is expected for tomorrow, followed by several days of sunny weather through the weekend until Sunday night, when there’s a 60 per cent change of showers.

On the roads, DriveBC isn’t reporting any problems this morning. But watch for traffic control on Highway 28 between Brewster Lake Road and Canyon View Trail, as road maintenance is taking place. Also watch for rocks on the road.

