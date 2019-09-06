Food Drive to benefit Campbell River Food Bank

Volunteers sort food bags delivered to Campbell River residences and set out on the street for pick up during last year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

In British Columbia, more than 100,000 people turn to local food banks each year.

To help meet this need, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive began in Burnaby in 2009, and quickly expanded province wide, including Campbell River.

Last year, 500,000 pounds of food were collected in more than 100 communities in B.C. This year, the goal is to bump that up to 600,000 pounds and Campbell River organizers are happy to be participating once again.

This year, the drive will take place on Saturday morning, Sept. 14. Earlier in the week, bags will be delivered to as many homes as possible, so that food can be placed outside the home for pickup. Also, food can be dropped off at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), 460 Goodwin Road, on the 14th between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Additionally, collection boxes are currently set up around Campbell River where food can be dropped off by Sept. 13 and included in the drive. Some of the locations are City Hall, the library, the fire hall and Willow Point Pharmasave.

All food collected in Campbell River goes directly to the Campbell River Food Bank.

“May we have mercy and love for those not as fortunate as ourselves,” said local LDS Bishop Jeff Cox, “and give from our hearts and pantries to help those in need.”

The BCTFD is a non-denominational project, and open to any interested individuals and community groups. Further information can be found at bctfooddrive.org.

