Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

Some of the services at Strathcona Gardens will be reopening next week.

The dry floor space in arena 2 will be open to some activities, while still maintaining physical distancing. The arena has been temporarily transformed into eight ‘fitness pods’ that will allow for strength and cardio workouts. Three sanctioned pickleball courts will also be up and running.

“After months of being away from the facility, we are eager to welcome back our patrons and provide them options to get active and focus on their fitness goals,” said Strathcona Gardens deputy manager Ryan Christison.

Activities like on-ice camps, private skating and hockey lessons are scheduled for July, with aquatic services on deck for a potential fall start.

“We want to reassure the community that the health and wellness of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance and is at the forefront of all the decisions in our re-opening plans,” Christison added. “There will be screening during both registration and through a series of questions just prior to accessing the space, and patrons will be reminded of guidelines of use before entering the facility.”

The reopening process will begin on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:30 a.m. Patrons will be able to book the facilities, including fitness pods on Monday. A one-hour fitness pod reservation will cost $5.20, and 90-minute indoor pickleball court reservations are $7.00.

