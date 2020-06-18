A hand sanitizer dispenser at the Strathcona Gardens complex, as seen on Saturday. Part of the facility will be reopening next week. File photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror.

Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

Swimming to come in fall 2020

Some of the services at Strathcona Gardens will be reopening next week.

The dry floor space in arena 2 will be open to some activities, while still maintaining physical distancing. The arena has been temporarily transformed into eight ‘fitness pods’ that will allow for strength and cardio workouts. Three sanctioned pickleball courts will also be up and running.

“After months of being away from the facility, we are eager to welcome back our patrons and provide them options to get active and focus on their fitness goals,” said Strathcona Gardens deputy manager Ryan Christison.

Activities like on-ice camps, private skating and hockey lessons are scheduled for July, with aquatic services on deck for a potential fall start.

“We want to reassure the community that the health and wellness of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance and is at the forefront of all the decisions in our re-opening plans,” Christison added. “There will be screening during both registration and through a series of questions just prior to accessing the space, and patrons will be reminded of guidelines of use before entering the facility.”

The reopening process will begin on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:30 a.m. Patrons will be able to book the facilities, including fitness pods on Monday. A one-hour fitness pod reservation will cost $5.20, and 90-minute indoor pickleball court reservations are $7.00.

RELATED: Campbell River Sportsplex slowly re-opens with limited access to weight room

Strathcona Regional District office reopens after COVID-19 closure


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirusRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers needed to help at Campbell River school gardens

Just Posted

Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

Swimming to come in fall 2020

Campbell River library ‘takeout’ service starts today

Patrons will be limited to five items per checkout

Highway 19A upgrade will close Rockland Road until November

Beginning Monday, June 22 through November, Rockland Road will be closed to… Continue reading

No injuries in Campbell River house fire

Crews responded to blaze on June 17

Volunteers needed to help at Campbell River school gardens

Six schools in city have gardens that need tending this summer

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Reaction to South Surrey racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Most Read