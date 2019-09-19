FISHING CORNER: Fly tying for beginners launches new season at the Campbell River Library

Foam body flies, like this one tied by Don Daniels, catch trout all year round. Photo by Don Daniels

By Don Daniels

The last bug pattern I tied up was back in mid-May when the ant hatch exploded and trout were gulping up ants on local lakes.

So, naturally, it was was time to tie up a dozen ant patterns and go fishing. I knew it would be a few days of good fishing then it tapers off because the trout bellies are full.

I had hooked a few trout on Echo but then the weather warmed up and I simply moved my fishing location to upper elevation lakes.

During the summer months, I have met many people around Campbell River who were fishing and they had mentioned that they attended fly tying sessions in past years with me.

I am pleased to announce that I will be back at the Campbell River Library on three dates beginning Sunday, Jan. 26 also Sunday, Feb. 23 and March 29. These sessions run from 1 to 3 p.m. and its free to attend for all people who want to get started tying their own flies then go fishing after learning basic tying techniques.

The library has a private room and there is plenty of space to watch or get started creating your own fly patterns. Learning the basics will be covered and everyone learns at their own pace.

If you have a fly tying kit, bring it along and set up and if you don’t have a fly tying kit, no problem, you can watch and I supply all materials to get you started.

This is not a fly tying club. The sessions are designed to get those interested in tying a chance to learn the basics, ask questions and work with materials like fur, feathers and body material. If you are new to Campbell River there is information available to get you on the lakes and rivers and go fishing.

I get a chance to meet people who are new to fly tying and it gives me a chance to give out feathers and materials that I have gathered over the years.

Everyone gets patterns to tie and see the progress they are making. I have boxes of fly hooks that are larger in size and for demonstration purposes, I will use the hooks to tie up woolly buggers and deer hair flies.

One of the patterns that you can tie up is the Clouser a fly that works in this area. I was fishing, recently, and I come across a clump of black foam that was discarded in the trees.

It is now in my possession and now I will have enough black foam to outfit an army so anyone needing foam to create flies can have some in January at our first session at the library.

Meanwhile, pink salmon are coming to an end on the river but coho are around and the chums will be on their way.

With the recent rain, the rivers will be fishable and more fish will be moving into the upper pools. The beach fishing will improve and local lakes such as Pye have big trout reaching 10 and 14 pounds