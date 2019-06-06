FISHING CORNER: Campbell River bike trails can lead to fishing tales

By Don Daniels

There are a number of people that ride the bike trails around Campbell River.

For years I have seen the trails and the number of people using them is increasing now that the warm biking weather is here. For the most part, I drive into an area and when the fishing destination has been determined, I can park off the road and walk in.

I have no intent of buying a bike but I get a chance to talk to those who have biked around the area for years and I am curious how far a lake or pond is before walking in. A few months ago, a buddy of mine had mentioned to me that he bought a few fly rods and decided to go fishing at the end of a bike ride as he knew a lake was there. I saw him a few weeks later and I asked how the fishing was and he said not very good and smiled. He giggled and had mentioned that he bought a few fly rods and attached them to his bike horizontally and as he made his way along the trail and was heading into an area that was covered in overgrown leaves and brush.

He paid no attention and really didn’t think much of looking at his rods. But when he did, he saw they were broken into about four pieces so his fishing trip had ended in no results. I think it’s called live and learn. You can buy a fly rod that breaks down in 4 or 5 pieces and you can pack it in your packsack and go fishing.

Wayne Scott showed me a picture of a nice trout he had caught and he mentioned he bikes up General Hill and has a few destinations in mind to fish. The road to Brewster Lake is dusty and rough but if you take it easy, you can bike to the lake but the road is busy with campers heading to the same area. I mentioned to Wayne that if he wanted to go fishing I would drive us to the fishing spot. He has been in Campbell River for years and knows the trails inside out. We had spent a few hours and since I fly fish, I wanted to see the trout surfacing. With the first cast out using a Panther Martin lure, he was into his first trout and he had many hits afterwards using the same lure.

I made the drive days later and parked in the same area and walked in to see the lake from the other side. You can fish from shore and when the water depth drops off after 15 feet, you can throw out lures and see what happens. Usually, you will get hits right from the start then it tapers off . When the bite is off, you move location. I left a few flies in the trees because the wind was coming right at me and getting line out was a challenge. I am looking at getting a small lightweight trout rod. Using 6 pound line will get small lures out and let it sink and retrieve. I know guys who use 15 pound test line on small rods but getting the lure out is difficult.

Deep water lakes are fishing well at the moment and those at Roberts Lake were getting fish using Cowichan Spoons on the north side by the islands and on the south end of the lake in deep water along the drop off. I am getting reports that a trout close to 22 inches was caught but the name of the lake was not mentioned.

Previous story
Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Just Posted

Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Eight instances of individuals who have attempted to flee from police in last 12 months

Campbell River songwriter’s group to host first public performance

‘You’re not learning this craft to sit at home and play your songs for yourself, after all’

Campbell River Environmental Committee calls for mining law reform

Campaigners ‘not against mining, but mining at any cost’

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Campbell River boy found

We received a Facebook message asking for help in locating a missing… Continue reading

Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold

Ravens beat Kelowna 6-3 during Pop Styles Tournament in Port Coquitlam

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Most Read