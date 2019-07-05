First Open Heart Society gifts $25,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF) received a $25,000 gift from the Campbell River First Open Heart Society (FOHS) to support the purchase of a Sparq Portable Ultrasound for the Intensive Care Unit Department in Campbell River Hospital.

This ultrasound provides high quality images to assess the heart, lungs and other vascular structures in the body. It provides immediate information at the bedside, helping the physician make an earlier diagnosis and start treatment without delay.

“This state of the art ultrasound will help guide lifesaving procedures in the ICU by improving success rates and reduce complications,” says Dr. Aadil Dhansay. “It provides superior information compared to some traditional tools and places our hospital on the forefront of modern medical care in a community setting. On behalf of the medical staff and patients who will benefit from this device we would like to thank the Campbell River First Open Heart Society and Hospital Foundation for providing this vital piece of equipment.”

Formed in 1973, the First Open Heart Society provides patient support for those about to undergo heart surgery by those who have already ‘walked the path.’ The Campbell River Branch holds one fundraiser each year; the Walk for Hearts, held the first Sunday in May. All donations from this event stay in our community and are used for North Island heart patients, cardiac equipment for Campbell River Hospital and education for cardiac nurses and technicians. To learn more about the First Open Heart Society and how you can become involved in supporting this wonderful group of people, contact Ken McRann kmcrann@telus.net

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164