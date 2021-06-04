Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell pose in front of the new Homalco bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell pose in front of the new Homalco bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.

First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing

Mountain biking helps with mental health and isolation

For some, mountain biking is a way to get some good exercise, fresh air and to do a safe, socially-distant activity with a few friends — for the Homalco First Nation, however, it does a bit more than that.

“We know this is a recreational opportunity, obviously there’s a health and wellness aspect of it, but it’s also kind of the contemporary version of a land-based healing type of activity,” said Andrew Campbell, a clinical counsellor and Homalco member.

Campbell started the Homalco First Nation Bike Program with Natalie Crawford, another counsellor for the First Nation. They both saw people who had mental health struggles due to the social distancing requirements of the pandemic, and realized there must be some way to help. Both are avid cyclists, and thought that bringing mountain biking to the village would be a great way for people to begin recovering from the toll of the pandemic.

“With the COVID restrictions we were struggling to bring people together. We couldn’t bring people together. Working in community. Coming together is such a big part of Indigenous culture,” said Crawford.

“A lot of clients were reporting to me that they were feeling quite alone,” she added. “As the counsellor working with a lot of different people I actually knew that there were lots of folks doing the same thing and feeling the same way.”

RELATED: New vessels, new tours for Indigenous adventure company in Campbell River

The group started earlier this spring. Campbell and Crawford were able to get some grant funding to buy a fleet of bikes from two Campbell River bike shops. From there they asked anyone in the village who was interested to come out and join. The first event was a skills-building workshop followed by a trail ride in the areas around the village.

Though the traditional territory of the Homalco is on the mainland across the Salish Sea from Campbell River, Campbell said that “getting out on the land and being amongst the trees and in nature is kind of healing. Indigenous perspectives adhere to that as well as non-Indigenous perspectives.”

“There’s even some recent scientific connection to some of the work of Bruce Perry around the neuroscience that plays into why things that are repetitive like mountain biking and skateboarding are so effective,” he added.

Perry is a neuroscientist who says repetitive actions like pedalling a bike, walking, running, skateboarding or dancing can help reduce anxiety and move to a calmer state of mind. While Perry’s research is on children who have experienced trauma, Campbell said that he just has to watch a community member ride to see the results.

“The proof’s in the pudding,” he said. “We’ve even had a number of adults that haven’t ridden a bike in a number of years get out. Their legs hurt, but they have a smile on their face and they’re exhilarated by the fact that they’ve been whizzing around the community on a bike.”

The cycling group hopes the idea catches on, and they’re able to move on to other activities like trail building, which as Crawford says “will help with connection to the land and getting people outside in ways that are healthy.”

Campbell agrees, saying he likes “the idea of being on the land, using the land for recreational purposes and riding a bike on the finished product.”

The Homalco First Nation Bike Program will be out on Saturday, June 3 for Go by Bike Week at a station set up on the corner of Jubilee and Dogwood from 9:30 to 11:30.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Logger Mike to participate in Go By Bike Week


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunityCyclingFirst Nations

Previous story
Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Just Posted

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell pose in front of the new Homalco bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.
First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing

Mountain biking helps with mental health and isolation

City of Campbell River. Mirror file
Homelessness and addiction most important issue facing Campbell River, citizen survey says

Homelessness and addiction is the most important issue facing Campbell River, according… Continue reading

The Campbell River Mirror is the preferred source of information about issues facing the City of Campbell River with 75 per cent of respondents stating in a city survey that they prefer to learn about city issues from news articles in the local newspaper and 78 per cent of respondents receive information that way. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror is the preferred source of city information, according to survey

The Campbell River Mirror is the preferred source of information about issues… Continue reading

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Campbell River grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Cst. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said local RCMP are currently dealing with “a huge uptick” in complaints involving scams. (Black Press Media File)
Significant rise in scam complaints received by Vancouver Island RCMP detachment

Sidney/North Saanich community policing officer offers a variety of ways to avoid being scammed

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Saanich Police have confirmed that an altercation between a 16-year-old male and a 34-year-old man on north Douglas Street near Uptown on June 1 led to the latter’s death. The teen has been charged with manslaughter. (Black Press Media file photo)
16-year-old boy charged with manslaughter after streetside altercation in Victoria

A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a commercial truck following altercation

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Most Read