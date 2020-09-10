First-ever virtual Terry Fox Run will soon be upon us

Canadians will show up, alone or inside their bubble, on Sept. 20 for Terry and cancer research

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Canadians will show up again for Terry and for cancer research, not in person but in spirit, in neighbourhoods across Campbell River and Canada. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

When Terry Fox told his mom and dad that he was planning a cross country Run, his mom Betty asked him why it couldn’t just be across B.C.

Terry’s answer: “Because it’s not just people in B.C. who get cancer.”

He knew that the only way he could reach his enormous fundraising goal of $1 million was to take on our huge country, one Canadian at a time. One ask at a time. One try at a time. Terry died knowing his try had touched the hearts of 24 million Canadians.

As we all know too well, this year is challenging us to do things differently, to try things we have never done before. After Terry was forced to stop he said, “Even though I’m not running anymore, people should go ahead and try to do their own thing.”

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Canadians will show up again for Terry and for cancer research, not in person but in spirit, in neighbourhoods across Campbell River and, indeed, across Canada as they participate safely in the first-ever virtual “Terry Fox Run. One Day. Your Way.”

There will be walkers, runners, bikers, and hikers; some will get up at 4:30 a.m. to honour Terry’s favourite time to run, while others will walk and Skype family in Europe to participate in a global effort. Every try will be unique but they will all echo Terry’s powerful message, “Anything is possible if you try.”

“Forty years after the Marathon of Hope, in a year where we are all learning to live life differently, there is only one way forward for Terry Foxers: we all have to try,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s brother.

Don’t say cancer can’t be defeated. Say we have to try.

Don’t say I can’t make a difference. Say I have to try.

This September, you can help celebrate a favourite Canadian fall tradition that will look a little different but have the same heart. Try like Terry and make a difference in the lives of millions of Canadians. Your effort will ensure that cancer research continues to move us closer to a cure every day. Register to fundraise at terryfox.org.

For more information, visit:

Campbell River Terry Fox Run Donation page: www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/campbellriver

