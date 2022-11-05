Fire fighters smash at Strathcona Gardens

Fire fighter Shawn Kotscherofski drops a few pumpkins from the Campbell River Fire Department’s tower truck. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The pumpkins were dropped from about 60 feet. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Pumpkins were brought in by donation from members of the public. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Hundreds of pumpkins met their demise on Saturday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The event also keeps pumpkins out of the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A crowd gathered to watch the action. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

It takes about three seconds for a carved jack-o-lantern to fall 60 feet.

Campbell River fire fighter Shawn Kotscherofski knew those three seconds quite well by the end of the day on Saturday, Nov. 5, as he had thrown hundreds of carved pumpkins to their smashing demise off the Campbell River Fire Department’s tower truck. The pumpkins’ sacrifice was not in vain, however, as each pumpkin was accompanied by a donation to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Association’s Burn Fund.

The event also helped keep the pumpkins out of the landfill, as Upland Excavating was on hand to transport the gourds to the Comox Strathcona Waste Management compost facility in Cumberland, when all was said and done.

The event ran until 2 p.m. on Saturday, and a crowd of excited onlookers gathered around to watch as their halloween decorations came to a splattery end.

“It’s a good way to get the community out,” Kotscherofski said, adding that there are “definitely worse ways to spend a Saturday.”

