Fire Dispatcher Bonnie Logan hopes her committment to fundraising inspires others

As a trained firefighter, Bonnie Logan is well aware of the value of impeccable teamwork in any situation.

Heading into last summer’s Tour De Rock cancer fundraising bicycle ride along the length of Vancouver Island, the fire dispatcher for the Campbell River Fire Department had a very lofty goal.

“I initially wanted to raise $25,000 in honour of the tour’s 25th anniversary,” said Logan, who has been working dispatch for the past seven years. “But having a personal connection to cancer, and wanting to light a fire under donors and business to help me, I kind of put something extra out there.”

That “something extra” was shocking: If Logan was to raise enough money to double her pledge of 25k to $50,000, with help from the community, she would wave good bye to her long dark hair. She said it was something she didn’t hesitate to do.

READ MORE: Campbell River fire dispatcher hopes to raise $25,000 for this year’s Tour de Rock

“It seemed like a really good thing to put out there,” recalls Logan. “It was pretty funny: you had two camps. One who wanted me to get to $49,000 and keep my hair, and the other who wanted me to get over the $50,000 mark and shave it.”

Through the assistance of sponsors, a strong social media presence and the community, the Tour De Rock rolled into Campbell River on Sept. 28, 2022 and a passerby informed Bonnie that her goal had been reached. With local schoolchildren and her co-workers cheering her on, her long dark locks were shaved to pieces.

“It was crazy,” Logan said of her experience riding into town. “It was day three or four of the tour. Being the only rider from Campbell River, the amount of support even after I shaved my head. People were coming up to me, just saying how amazing they thought I was. There was no other feeling. It was amazing, it made you feel like a celebrity.”

What made it extra special for Logan, however, was who was alongside her: Logan’s mother, who has been battling cancer, shaved her head alongside her daughter.

“That was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Logan. “She had shaved her head for another family member over a decade ago. To be able to shave my head, to show support for her with her there, it was phenomenal.”

It also became a family affair.

“My dad then shaved his head in solidarity. Then, when we visited Victoria afterward, I was able to shave my eight year old nephews head.” said Logan.

Logan, who will be a counselor at A BC Children’s burn camp this summer, said it is uplifting things like this that will propel youngsters in the camp to take control of their lives and push forward.

“The sky is the limit. If you can set your mind to it you really can do it,” said Logan. “It’s not just about these children surviving, but thriving and over coming what happened to them. Nothing can stop them.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityfundraisingTour de Rock