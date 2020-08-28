The Hall family, including Tommy Hall, in Gowlland Harbour in 1886. Harry Hodson Collection. Courtesy of Museum at Campbell River MCR 16315.

Find your ancestors during the pandemic

Genealogy Club is still going strong through Zoom meetings

Have you been looking for something interesting to do during COVID-19?

Are you interested in investigating your family tree?

That’s what members of the Campbell River Genealogy Society do. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 10 via Zoom at 7 p.m. In addition to a short follow up to the fascinating search for one member’s story this spring, they will have short member presentations about their genealogy finds during COVID-19.

To get further information or to receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting, visit the crgenealogysociety.ca website.

Campbell River

