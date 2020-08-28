Find your ancestors during the pandemic

Have you been looking for something interesting to do during COVID-19?
Are you interested in investigating your family tree?
That’s what members of the Campbell River Genealogy Society do. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 10 via Zoom at 7 p.m. In addition to a short follow up to the fascinating search for one member’s story this spring, they will have short member presentations about their genealogy finds during COVID-19.
To get further information or to receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting, visit the crgenealogysociety.ca website.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter