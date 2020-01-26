WATCH: Find a perfect venue at Hitched Wedding & Events Affair

Check out vendors, venues and more at the Comox Community Centre today until 4 p.m.

Are you searching for a venue for your upcoming wedding?

Why not check out Crown Isle in the Comox Valley.

Daniel O’Donnell, Crown Isle food and beverage manager, is at the Black Press Hitched Wedding & Events Affair today at the Comox Community Centre. O’Donnell has all the details about Crown Isle’s numerous wedding and catering options.

“Our food is of a higher quality than most places offer,” he said.

RELATED: Hitched Wedding and Event Affair is a busy affair

It’s not just the food that could make Crown Isle stand out as a possible venue choice either.

“The pictures you can get at Crown Isle are very picturesque and very quaint and imaginative and creative,” said O’Donnell.

RELATED: Decor details: Professional rental and design businesses deliver it all

You can find Daniel O’Donnell and Crown Isle at the Black Press Hitched Wedding Show today at the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Ave. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Visit the Hitched Wedding Show page on Facebook for more information.

For more information about the event and the exhibitors, click here.

