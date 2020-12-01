Franca Warkentin, President, and Annie Holmes, Trustee, of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary present a cheque for $500 to Hamper Chairman Ken Niesen. Photo contributed

Franca Warkentin, President, and Annie Holmes, Trustee, of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary present a cheque for $500 to Hamper Chairman Ken Niesen. Photo contributed

Final week to apply for Christmas Hampers is upon us

Applications are coming in slowly but the Dec. 5 deadline is Saturday.

The Knights of Columbus thanked the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary for a $500 donation to the Christmas Hamper Fund and their continued support for bringing Christmas to families in the Campbell River area.

If you wish to receive a hamper this year, time to fill out an application is running short. Dec. 5 is the deadline. This week is the final week to apply. The application forms are in the Hamper Office in the Tyee Plaza in the Former True Blue Pet store. Office hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Knights report that they normally send out 1,160 hampers but so far have only received 500 applicants

For those in the community who wish to make a donation of money, new gifts or non-perishable food items, the location and hours are the same. Alternatively a donation of money can be made online at www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund.

Delivery day this year is Saturday, Dec. 19.

Most Read