Safety Bear and the RCMP will help the Mamas for Mamas fill a cruiser in support of mothers in need

On Sunday, April 24 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Safety Bear and members of the Campbell River RCMP will be on scene in the Strathcona Gardens parking lot helping the Mamas for Mamas fill a cruiser in support of mothers in need in Campbell River.

Come on down and help fill a police cruiser with donations of feminine hygience products, baby wipes, diapers (all sizes) and formula. Your donation will earn you an entry in the Gift Basket Giveaway.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsRCMP