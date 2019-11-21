Fill A Bus this weekend to benefit Campbell River’s Christmas Hamper drive

Campbell Riverites are being called on to Fill A Bus this week at the Real Canadian Superstore.

For the fourth year in a row, the Superstore is hosting the Fill A Bus event on Friday Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 25 to benefit the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper drive. There will be hot dogs and drinks for sale, the proceeds of which will go to buy food to put on the bus and shoppers are encouraged to buy groceries and toys in the store and then load them on the bus.

Afterwards, the goods will be taken to the Hamper depot for inclusion in the Christmas Hampers handed out every year just before Christmas to families in need.

To help keep the event festive, Santa Claus himself will be there and maybe the Missus and a few elves.

