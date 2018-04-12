Fifth annual Campbell River estuary clean up a big success

On Saturday, March 3, the Tyee Club of B.C. completed its fifth annual Campbell River estuary cleanup.
Due to the tremendous turnout of members, non members, community helpers, divers and boats, 238 tires were removed from the bottom plus more than 100 bottles and other various items. It was a beautiful day made even better by the results of the cleanup.
Special thanks for helping out went to:
Pacific Salmon Foundation
Comox-Strathcona Waste Management
Deep Search Diving
Coastal Welding
Campbell River Salmon Foundation
Corilair
Silver King Lodge
Pacificus Biological
Rotary Clubs of Comox Valley and Campbell River
Contain-A-Way