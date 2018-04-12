Fifth annual Campbell River estuary clean up a big success

On Saturday, March 3, the Tyee Club of B.C. completed its fifth annual Campbell River estuary cleanup.

Due to the tremendous turnout of members, non members, community helpers, divers and boats, 238 tires were removed from the bottom plus more than 100 bottles and other various items. It was a beautiful day made even better by the results of the cleanup.

Special thanks for helping out went to:

Pacific Salmon Foundation

Comox-Strathcona Waste Management

Deep Search Diving

Coastal Welding

Campbell River Salmon Foundation

Corilair

Silver King Lodge

Pacificus Biological

Rotary Clubs of Comox Valley and Campbell River

Contain-A-Way

 

