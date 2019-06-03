The Campbell River Fish and Wildlife Club is hosting another free Father’s Day fishing event at Echo Lake’s fishing dock.

Father’s Day fishing fun at Echo Lake

The Campbell River Fish & Wildlife Association invites dads, step-dads, grandfathers, uncles and ladies to bring their young “fishers” to Echo Lake on Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of fishing fun.

Bring your rods and lures. If you don’t have fishing gear, there will be some loaners available – as well, if required, helpers will be there to get you set up and fishing in no time. There will be some prizes and fishing tackle donated by Tyee Marine. A fishing license is not required.

There will be lunch – hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and bottled water, at no cost to the those attending.

Mark your calendars. They are looking forward to seeing a large crowd and big fish.

