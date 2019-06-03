Father’s Day fishing fun at Echo Lake

The Campbell River Fish and Wildlife Club is hosting another free Father’s Day fishing event at Echo Lake’s fishing dock.

The Campbell River Fish & Wildlife Association invites dads, step-dads, grandfathers, uncles and ladies to bring their young “fishers” to Echo Lake on Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of fishing fun.

Bring your rods and lures. If you don’t have fishing gear, there will be some loaners available – as well, if required, helpers will be there to get you set up and fishing in no time. There will be some prizes and fishing tackle donated by Tyee Marine. A fishing license is not required.

There will be lunch – hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and bottled water, at no cost to the those attending.

Mark your calendars. They are looking forward to seeing a large crowd and big fish.