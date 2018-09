Musical duo P-Nut Gallery was booked to play the FASD Awareness event at Spirit Square today. The event has been cancelled due to the rain and will be rescheduled for indoors, organizers say.

Due to today’s rain, organizers have had to cancel an FASD Awareness event that was scheduled for today at Spirit Square.

The event was organized by KDC Health and was intended to raise awareness of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in a fun and informative event with prizes and activities.

Organizers say they will reschedule the event for later this fall and hold it indoors.