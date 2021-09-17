Family team to throw axes for six hours to support member and other patients battling cancer

The family of Laurence Butler is raising money for the Move for Melanoma and event that brings awareness of melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and ocular melanoma, while raising funds to support patients affected with these illnesses when they need it most. Photo contributed

The small but mighty Laurence B. ‘For Life’ Team is participating in the third annual Move for Melanoma 2021 event to raise funds to support Laurence Butler and all the others living with melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and ocular melanoma across Canada.

In 2018, Butler discovered and was treated for a tumor behind his right eye. It was quite quickly determined to be metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare and deadly cancer. Since that dreaded discovery, Butler has undergone several surgeries, radiation and immunotherapy treatments, as well as a host of alternative therapies. The cancer continues to spread.

Recently though, Butler was deemed a good candidate for a new trial immunotherapy treatment which necessitates weekly trips to a specialist oncology team in Edmonton. There is hope!

Move for Melanoma is an activity challenge that takes place across Canada. The goal of the event is to bring awareness to melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and ocular melanoma, while raising funds to support patients affected with these illnesses when they need it most.

Just 1 week left until Move For Melanoma 2021! There's still time to register! Check out our participant resources for help to get you started. Remember, registration is free and there is no minimum fundraising amount!https://t.co/JZCiwxePtI pic.twitter.com/umborH0L2Z — Save Your Skin Foundation (@saveyourskinfdn) September 16, 2021

This year, the event will take place on Sept. 25-26. As always, participants will be able to choose a physical challenge of their choice to complete on the weekend of the event. Participants will form teams and, together with their friends and family, try to reach their personal fundraising goals.

The Laurence B. For Life Team will consist of Butler’s mother, brothers and their families as well as his partner Vanessa.

The Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is providing financial support for all of the travel expenses for Laurence’s weekly treatments. The generosity of the SYSF has been instrumental in permitting Butler to focus not on the huge financial burden of this treatment, but on healing. The powerful emotional benefit of having a knowledgeable and compassionate organization in your camp can not be understated.

Here’s your chance to help in a meaningful and tangible way. On the Sept. 25-26 weekend, the Laurence team will be throwing axes for six hours for your donations to the Save Your Skin Foundation. All of the money raised goes directly to SYSF, the only organization in Canada that supports patients financially when they need it most. All of the money raised through this event will go directly to patients.

Consider supporting this fundraising for patients in need so that they can concentrate on living life and getting well.

To donate, visit https://saveyourskin.akaraisin.com/ui/moveformelanoma2021/t/laurenceforlifeteam

